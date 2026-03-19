Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO Sells 73,046 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CEO John Kao sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,303,140.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,784,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,842,045.12. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,987,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,394. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.78.

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Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALHC. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alignment Healthcare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,170,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,203,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,162,000. Finally, Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Alignment Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation.

Recent analyst upgrades/price-target raises provide near-term support (UBS raised target to $21, Piper Sandler to $30, JPMorgan to $26), and the consensus target remains above the current price—helping underpin valuation. Positive Sentiment: Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside.

Solid quarterly results: February quarter beat EPS and revenue estimates (revenue +44% YoY; EPS beat by $0.10), showing growth momentum in Medicare Advantage enrollment and monetization that supports longer-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Zacks ran a comparison piece weighing ALHC vs. BrightSpring (BTSG) for value investors — useful context but not a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently.

Reported short-interest data is effectively zero/NaN in the recent reports (likely a reporting quirk); it doesn’t indicate a build of short pressure currently. Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Maroney Form 4

Cluster of insider sales from senior executives — President Dawn Maroney sold 30,000 shares (~$524k at $17.48) and other officers (Andreas P. Wagner, Robert L. Scavo) sold sizable blocks (~11k–12k shares each). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity needs or personal diversification and often weighs on sentiment. Maroney sale filing: Negative Sentiment: Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: Wagner Form 4 · Scavo filing: Scavo Form 4

Additional insider filings: Andreas P. Wagner sales (Form 4) and Robert L. Scavo sale (Form 4) were also disclosed, adding to the headline of insider liquidation. Wagner filing: · Scavo filing: Negative Sentiment: Independent sell-side views: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (D-)” and Wall Street Zen trimmed its rating to a hold — these dissenting views add downside risk if they influence broader investor sentiment. Weiss Ratings · Wall Street Zen reference included in company coverage.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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