Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $761,676.24 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak Azamian sold 10,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $761,676.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,549.84. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 461,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,393. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.20. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.85.

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,898,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after purchasing an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 71,530 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $14,264,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 385.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,606,000 after buying an additional 188,317 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TARS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays started coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Key Headlines Impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Lifesci upgrade report

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published a set of 2026 estimates that materially narrow expected losses (FY2026 now seen at -$1.01 vs. broader consensus -$3.17) and forecast a positive Q4?2026 EPS of $0.09 — a clear bullish catalyst that can support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. MarketBeat TARS coverage

Large institutional investors have been increasing stakes (RTW, Deep Track, Jennison, Vanguard, Morgan Stanley among others), keeping roughly 90% institutional ownership — steady buying from big funds tends to support share-price stability and upside over time. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Analyst consensus article

Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable: the average recommendation is “Moderate Buy” and some firms (Guggenheim, Oppenheimer) have raised targets while others are more cautious — this keeps the outlook constructive but not unanimous. Neutral Sentiment: Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Earnings summary

Recent quarterly results: revenue beat estimates ($151.7M vs. $144.6M) but EPS slightly missed ($0.20 loss vs. $0.19 expected). Revenue strength is supportive; continued negative margins and guidance keep risk elevated until pipeline milestones materialize. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William J. Link sold 12,500 shares at an average $68.79 on March 16 (disclosed via SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~9.7%. Insider sales can create short?term downward pressure or be interpreted by some investors as profit?taking. InsiderTrades report ( SEC Form 4 )

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

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