Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 8,083 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 8,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $437,613.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 838,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,399,692.54. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 18,976 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,001,363.52.

On Monday, March 2nd, Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00.

Ambarella Price Performance

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.86. 1,145,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,787. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Consumer Edge restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ambarella from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Ambarella News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ambarella this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Embedded World 2026: Ambarella makes the case for agentic AI at the edge

Company showcased agentic AI and edge processing use cases at Embedded World, reinforcing Ambarella’s positioning in high-growth edge-AI vision chips and software — a potential catalyst for revenue growth if design wins follow. Positive Sentiment: Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Edge AI shifts more processing onto devices across IoT systems

Broader industry coverage highlights the ongoing shift of compute to edge devices (Edge AI / IoT), which supports Ambarella’s market opportunity for computer-vision and AI accelerator IP. This narrative can support multiple-quarter revenue upside if Ambarella converts momentum into wins. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Intel Tops Valuation List as AI Hype Lifts Chip Stocks

Sector-level strength around AI chips (e.g., coverage noting Intel and chip valuations rising) is boosting sentiment for semiconductor names generally, which can lift AMBA even if company-specific catalysts are mixed. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports.

Reported short-interest entries for March show anomalous/zero values and NaN changes (likely a data glitch). Given the unreliable figures, short-interest is not a clear near-term driver based on the current reports. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling disclosed this week: CEO Feng?Ming Wang sold shares on Mar 17 and Mar 19 (combined ~27,059 shares at ~\$52.77–\$54.14); other senior insiders (VPs, CFO, and directors) also sold multiple blocks across the same dates. Large, clustered insider sales often weigh on sentiment even if described as diversification. SEC filing (CEO sale example) here: SEC Filing – Insider Sales

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ambarella by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Jacobs Equity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

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Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

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