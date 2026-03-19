K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$146.79 million during the quarter. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,921. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.76. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.43.
About K-Bro Linen
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