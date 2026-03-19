K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of C$146.79 million during the quarter. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 22,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,921. The firm has a market capitalization of C$448.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.59, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.76. K-Bro Linen has a twelve month low of C$32.68 and a twelve month high of C$39.43.

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About K-Bro Linen

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K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play. It helps hospitals and extended care centers care for the young, old, and vulnerable in environmentally responsible ways. It operates through two divisions, which are the Canadian division and the United Kingdom division.

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