Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.03. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 16,474 shares changing hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

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Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The business had revenue of C$267.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

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