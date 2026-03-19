electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.09 million.

Here are the key takeaways from electroCore’s conference call:

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CEO Dan Goldberger will retire effective April 1, 2026 , with CFO Joshua Lev named Interim President and Michael Fox joining as COO in April, creating near-term leadership transition risk despite planned continuity.

, with CFO Joshua Lev named Interim President and Michael Fox joining as COO in April, creating near-term leadership transition risk despite planned continuity. electroCore reported a record Q4 revenue of $9.2 million (up 31% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue of $32 million (up 27% YoY) , beating analyst revenue and EPS estimates.

electroCore reported a record Q4 revenue of and full-year 2025 revenue of , beating analyst revenue and EPS estimates. The VA channel is the growth engine— 200 VA facilities have purchased gammaCore and ~13,400 VA patients received devices (?2% penetration), and management plans to expand VA sales coverage to drive further adoption.

The VA channel is the growth engine— have purchased gammaCore and ~13,400 VA patients received devices (?2% penetration), and management plans to expand VA sales coverage to drive further adoption. Despite revenue gains, the company posted a $14.0 million net loss (vs. $11.9M in 2024), operating expenses rose to ~$40.9M, and cash & equivalents fell to ~$11.6M, highlighting continued burn and funding considerations.

Despite revenue gains, the company posted a (vs. $11.9M in 2024), operating expenses rose to ~$40.9M, and cash & equivalents fell to ~$11.6M, highlighting continued burn and funding considerations. Consumer and product momentum: Truvaga drove ~$5.4M in sales (93% growth) with ROAS ? $2.10, Quell Fibromyalgia contributed $1.5M after the May 2025 acquisition, and management plans a soft launch of Quell Relief (OTC) in H1 2026, which would be incremental to current growth expectations.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,095. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.48. electroCore has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECOR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. upgraded electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ECOR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 857.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 161,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in electroCore by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in electroCore by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore

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electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

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