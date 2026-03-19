Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Earnings Results

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from Intellicheck Mobilisa’s conference call:

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Annual operating profitability achieved with FY2025 net income of $1.3M (EPS $0.06), record revenue of $22.7M (up 13% YoY), and a record adjusted EBITDA of $2.6M, demonstrating clear operating leverage in the SaaS model.

achieved with FY2025 net income of $1.3M (EPS $0.06), record revenue of $22.7M (up 13% YoY), and a record adjusted EBITDA of $2.6M, demonstrating clear operating leverage in the SaaS model. AWS migration materially reduced hosting costs (Azure spend down >55%) and helped lift Q4 adjusted gross margin to ~93.5%, positioning margins to improve further as scale increases.

AWS migration materially reduced hosting costs (Azure spend down >55%) and helped lift Q4 adjusted gross margin to ~93.5%, positioning margins to improve further as scale increases. Liquidity and cash generation strengthened: $9.65M cash on hand, debt?free balance sheet, operating cash flow of ~$4.5M, and ~ $10.1M working capital to support growth initiatives.

Liquidity and cash generation strengthened: $9.65M cash on hand, debt?free balance sheet, operating cash flow of ~$4.5M, and ~ $10.1M working capital to support growth initiatives. Commercial momentum from renewals/expansions and channels—notably a top bank client that grew ~33% YoY, a regional bank 3?year high?seven?figure deal across ~1,900 branches, the Alloy partnership, and desktop rollout—plus strong vertical wins (automotive revenue +125% YoY) that should accelerate scale.

Commercial momentum from renewals/expansions and channels—notably a top bank client that grew ~33% YoY, a regional bank 3?year high?seven?figure deal across ~1,900 branches, the Alloy partnership, and desktop rollout—plus strong vertical wins (automotive revenue +125% YoY) that should accelerate scale. Near?term risks remain: retail seasonality and interest?rate sensitivity in automotive/title markets, an unpredictable large global social media customer’s usage, and a $6.7M deferred tax valuation allowance that creates timing uncertainty for any non?cash tax benefit.

Intellicheck Mobilisa Price Performance

IDN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. 659,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,672. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $96.98 million, a P/E ratio of 480.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IDN shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck Mobilisa

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck Mobilisa during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intellicheck Mobilisa by 21,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

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Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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