Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) & Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) Critical Survey

Omron (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) and Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omron and Axion Power International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omron $5.26 billion 1.14 $107.39 million $0.79 36.86 Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Omron has higher revenue and earnings than Axion Power International.

This table compares Omron and Axion Power International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omron 2.80% 2.46% 1.67% Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Omron shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Omron and Axion Power International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omron 0 1 0 0 2.00 Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Axion Power International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axion Power International is more favorable than Omron.

Volatility and Risk

Omron has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axion Power International has a beta of -10.35, meaning that its share price is 1,135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Omron beats Axion Power International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omron

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OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products. It also offers environmental mobility, digital devices, food and commodity, logistic and warehouse automation, medical, robotic, panel, vision, software, and traceability related solutions. The Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business provides energy, public transport, traffic safety, network protection, payment, infrastructure monitoring, management service, and DX solutions, as well as offers remote surveillance/monitoring, automation/robotics, software development, engineering/maintenance, and other services. The Healthcare Business provides cardiovascular, respiratory care, pain management, remote patient monitoring, and other solutions. The Device and Module Solutions Business offers relays, switches, connectors, and sensors. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Axion Power International

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Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

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