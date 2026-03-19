Comparing YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ) & Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGAQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stride and YogaWorks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $2.52 billion 1.48 $287.94 million $6.57 13.31 YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than YogaWorks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stride and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 4 3 0 2.43 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stride currently has a consensus price target of $109.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.52%. Given Stride’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than YogaWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 12.66% 26.18% 17.10% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Stride shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stride beats YogaWorks on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

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Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; software and services to schools and school districts; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and operates tuition-based private schools. In addition, the company offers focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About YogaWorks

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YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks.com Web platform. As of May 14, 2019, it owned and operated 68 studios in Los Angeles, Orange County, Northern California, New York City, Boston, Baltimore, the Washington, D.C. area, Houston, and Atlanta. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. On October 14, 2020, YogaWorks, Inc., a Delaware C-Corporation, along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 5, 2021.

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