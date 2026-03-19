Musa Tariq Sells 348 Shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) Director Musa Tariq sold 348 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $30,655.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $739,427.46. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guardant Health Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:GH traded up $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $89.08. 1,228,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,589. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.67. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74.

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Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,664,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $3,859,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GH

Guardant Health Company Profile

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Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

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