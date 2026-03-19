Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and traded as low as $13.76. Spin Master shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 15,995 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Spin Master Trading Down 4.6%

About Spin Master

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

(Get Free Report)

Spin Master is a diversified global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design, development and marketing of toys, games and digital content. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including action figures, preschool toys, outdoor and lifestyle toys, puzzles and games. Beyond traditional play patterns, Spin Master has expanded its reach into interactive and technology-driven products that engage children across physical and digital platforms.

Among its signature brands are PAW Patrol, the animated rescue pup franchise that has become a staple of children’s programming and merchandising worldwide; Hatchimals, the line of interactive creatures that debuted in 2016; and Air Hogs, known for innovative remote-control vehicles.

Further Reading

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