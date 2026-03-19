CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.25. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 36,065 shares traded.

CGX Energy Trading Down 2.5%

The firm has a market cap of C$66.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17.

CGX Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.