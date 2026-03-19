Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.24 and traded as high as GBX 4.40. Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 4.40, with a volume of 310,567 shares trading hands.

Union Jack Oil Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £5.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.61.

Union Jack Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Bath, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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