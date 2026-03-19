usell.com (OTCMKTS:USEL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

usell.com Inc (OTCMKTS:USEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.92 and traded as low as $1.42. usell.com shares last traded at $1.4450, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

usell.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $42.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

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About usell.com

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uSell.com, Inc operates an online platform that connects consumers seeking to sell used electronic devices with a network of professional buyers. Through its website, users enter information about smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and computing devices to receive multiple instant trade-in offers. The platform aggregates bids to help sellers compare prices and maximize the resale value of their end-of-life electronics.

Beyond its consumer portal, the company provides white-label trade-in solutions and application programming interfaces (APIs) to retailers, wireless carriers and e-commerce businesses.

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