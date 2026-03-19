Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) Plans $3.30 Special Dividend

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.30 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Net Lease Office Properties Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of NLOP stock traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 175,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $214.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. Net Lease Office Properties has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

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Net Lease Office Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a real estate investment trust organized to acquire and manage single-tenant office properties subject to long-term net leases. The company seeks to generate stable, contracting cash flows by entering into sale-leaseback transactions and investment-grade lease agreements with corporate tenants. NLOP’s portfolio is intended to provide investors with exposure to a diversified base of office assets while retaining the structural benefits of net lease arrangements.

The REIT’s business model centers on acquiring office buildings that are leased to creditworthy tenants under triple-net leases, whereby the tenant is responsible for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

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