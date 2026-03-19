Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Esprit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.1502. Esprit shares last traded at $0.0756, with a volume of 376 shares traded.

Esprit Stock Up 98.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

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Esprit Company Profile

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Esprit Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based global lifestyle brand that designs, manufactures and markets apparel, footwear, accessories and housewares under the Esprit name. Founded in 1968 by Susie and Doug Tompkins in San Francisco, the company established its headquarters in Hong Kong in 1993 and has since grown into a recognized international label.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses casual and contemporary clothing for men, women and children, complemented by footwear, bags, watches, eyewear and home-style items.

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