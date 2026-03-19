Jonathan Allan Sells 4,267 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jonathan Allan sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $140,853.67. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 33,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,646.64. The trade was a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Allan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Jonathan Allan sold 4,628 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $145,041.52.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

Stoke Therapeutics stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 853,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,489. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

More Stoke Therapeutics News

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,062,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 168,771 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 264.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,163,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,351,000 after purchasing an additional 217,616 shares during the period.

Here are the key news stories impacting Stoke Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised or reiterated bullish ratings and price targets this week (BTIG reaffirmed “buy” with a $39 target; Wedbush lifted its target to $38; Needham raised its target toward $40 and Chardan keeps a $35 target) — these actions increase buy-side interest and provide technical/supportive buying. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK?001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More.

Pipeline story: coverage highlighting STK?001’s potential to restore developmental deficits in Dravet syndrome (beyond seizure control) supports upside for long-term clinical value if trials continue to show benefit. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More.

Company granted inducement stock options to new hires — helps recruiting but adds potential future dilution; not an immediate earnings impact. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More.

Quarterly results missed expectations: EPS of ($0.97) vs. consensus ($0.75) and revenue $1.4M vs. $5.3M expected — the earnings/revenue shortfall is the clearest near-term driver of prior downward pressure and investor concern about near-term commercialization/visibility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — Director Arthur A. Levin sold 605 shares (~$22k) in mid?March; small in dollar terms but sometimes interpreted as a mild negative signal by short?term traders. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOK shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital set a $35.00 price objective on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

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Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

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Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

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