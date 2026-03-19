CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $3,200,692.88 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $3,200,692.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,711.16. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,157 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $5,032,349.76.
- On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $286,944.00.
- On Friday, February 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $488,991.72.
CoreWeave Stock Performance
Shares of CRWV stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,450,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,399,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00.
Key CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Integrated with Cline to support autonomous coding agents, improving inference performance and scalability for AI development workloads — expands CoreWeave’s AI cloud use cases beyond raw GPU capacity. CoreWeave Integrates With Cline to Power Autonomous Coding Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Secured a commercial deal with Perplexity (reported coverage highlights potential revenue / customer momentum) — a commercial win that supports demand visibility for CoreWeave’s neocloud positioning. CoreWeave just landed a deal with Perplexity
- Positive Sentiment: Announced a major hyperscale build in Saskatchewan with Cerebras and BCE — a 300 MW facility aimed at large AI/HPC workloads that signals CoreWeave moving toward hyperscale customers and larger multi?year commitments. CoreWeave’s Saskatchewan Build Puts Hyperscale AI Risks And Rewards In Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/deep-value thesis: Seeking Alpha piece highlights a $66.8B backlog and projects big revenue growth, arguing CRWV is undervalued vs. peers — supports a longer?term growth story if backlog converts as forecast. CoreWeave: Deeply Undervalued Against Peers
- Neutral Sentiment: CoreWeave is held in ARK Invest’s ARKK ETF (mentioned in fund checks) — inclusion can support episodic flows but ties CRWV to ARKK’s performance and sentiment. Checking in With Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF as Q1 Nears Its End
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest report currently shows no meaningful data (a zero/NaN report) — not actionable but worth watching if true shorting activity emerges.
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage note revisiting Jim Cramer’s prior bullish comments (historical context) — may influence retail interest but is not new company fundamentals. Here’s How CoreWeave (CRWV)’s Shares Behaved After Jim Cramer Said It Was a “Star” In April 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Brannin McBee disclosed large sales (~100k shares at ~$84.44 and additional filings) that meaningfully reduced his stake — a near-term negative for investor sentiment. Insider Form 4 — Brannin McBee
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage flags rising leverage, heavy AI capital spending and weak earnings quality as reasons CRWV has fallen ~15% over the last month — these fundamental concerns are likely pressuring the stock. CRWV Stock Falls 15% in a Month: Should You Stay Invested or Exit Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Evercore ISI trimmed CoreWeave’s price target (but kept an Outperform) — a modest downgrade in expectations that can weigh on sentiment even though the rating remains positive. Why Evercore ISI Trimmed CoreWeave’s (CRWV) Target But Kept an Outperform Rating
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
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