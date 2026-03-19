CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CFO Sells $3,200,692.88 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $3,200,692.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 189,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,804,711.16. This trade represents a 16.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,157 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $5,032,349.76.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,920 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $286,944.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 5,383 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $488,991.72.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,450,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,399,777. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

Key CoreWeave News

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoreWeave by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847,760 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter worth about $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWV. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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