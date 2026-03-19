Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Robert Chatwani Sells 16,696 Shares

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 16,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $803,077.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,229.80. This trade represents a 18.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Docusign Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of DOCU traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,937,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,251. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $94.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35.

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Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Docusign had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $836.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Docusign announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 21% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Docusign by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Docusign from $124.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

Key Stories Impacting Docusign

Here are the key news stories impacting Docusign this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board authorizes a large share repurchase — DocuSign announced a $2.0 billion increase to its buyback program (authorizes ~21% of shares). That is a clear capital?allocation signal that management views the stock as undervalued and supports EPS/valuation. Press Release

Board authorizes a large share repurchase — DocuSign announced a $2.0 billion increase to its buyback program (authorizes ~21% of shares). That is a clear capital?allocation signal that management views the stock as undervalued and supports EPS/valuation. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and constructive outlook — DOCU reported $1.01 non?GAAP EPS on $836.9M revenue (both above consensus) and provided upbeat fiscal?2027 commentary; management highlighted IAM/AI traction that is beginning to drive ARR and retention. Earnings / Transcript

Q4 beat and constructive outlook — DOCU reported $1.01 non?GAAP EPS on $836.9M revenue (both above consensus) and provided upbeat fiscal?2027 commentary; management highlighted IAM/AI traction that is beginning to drive ARR and retention. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest report appears non?informative — a published short?interest line shows zero shares (and a 0.0 days to cover), which is likely a data or reporting oddity rather than new bearish positioning; it shouldn’t be over?interpreted without clearer filings.

Short?interest report appears non?informative — a published short?interest line shows zero shares (and a 0.0 days to cover), which is likely a data or reporting oddity rather than new bearish positioning; it shouldn’t be over?interpreted without clearer filings. Negative Sentiment: Analysts slashed price targets and turned cautious — multiple firms trimmed targets and some moved to neutral/sector?perform after the print, citing slower revenue growth expectations and execution risk; that consensus pullback in targets likely amplified selling pressure. Analyst Coverage Summary

Analysts slashed price targets and turned cautious — multiple firms trimmed targets and some moved to neutral/sector?perform after the print, citing slower revenue growth expectations and execution risk; that consensus pullback in targets likely amplified selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Specific broker actions and holds — notable shops (including RBC) moved to a hold/sector?perform stance or lowered targets, reinforcing a cautious tone among institutional analysts. RBC Hold

Specific broker actions and holds — notable shops (including RBC) moved to a hold/sector?perform stance or lowered targets, reinforcing a cautious tone among institutional analysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern on sustainable growth — coverage pieces note that while AI/IAM products are promising, investors and some analysts want to see a sustained return to mid?teens revenue growth before restoring more bullish valuations. Growth Concerns

Docusign Company Profile

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DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

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