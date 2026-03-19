Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $3.96. Koss shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 26,580 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Koss in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Koss currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Koss Trading Down 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Koss in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Koss during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Koss by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation is an American manufacturer of high-fidelity audio equipment, best known for pioneering the first stereo headphone for personal music listening. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company designs, markets and sells a range of headphones and earphones for consumer, professional and industrial applications.

The company’s product lineup includes over-ear and on-ear stereo headphones, in-ear monitors, wireless Bluetooth models and noise-cancelling designs. In addition to personal audio devices, Koss offers reference and studio monitoring headphones for broadcast, recording and DJ use.

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