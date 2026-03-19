Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$97.15 and traded as low as C$95.63. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$96.40, with a volume of 118,357 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Premium Brands from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$99.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$145.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$121.64.

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Premium Brands Trading Down 6.5%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$99.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.70. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 6.039823 EPS for the current year.

About Premium Brands

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Premium Brands Holdings Corp is engaged in specialty food manufacturing, premium food distribution, and wholesale businesses with operations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nevada, and Washington State. The company’s business segments include Specialty Foods, Premium Food Distribution, and Corporate. The Specialty Foods segment consists of its specialty food manufacturing businesses, which contributes about two-thirds of the group revenue; the Premium Food Distribution segment consists of the company’s distribution and wholesale businesses; the Corporate segment includes the company’s head office activities along with its finance and information systems.

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