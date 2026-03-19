Foran Mining (TSE:FOM) Posts Earnings Results

Foran Mining (TSE:FOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Foran Mining Trading Down 6.5%

FOM stock traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,105,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,307. Foran Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Foran Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foran Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Foran Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foran Mining Corp is a zinc-copper exploration and development company with projects located along the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt. Its project portfolio comprises McIlvenna Bay, Bigstone, VMS Primer, Hanson Lake Project, and others projects.

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