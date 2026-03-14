NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the February 12th total of 441 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,074 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NIOBW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.68. 384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,153. NioCorp Developments has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

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About NioCorp Developments

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NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) is a mineral development company focused on the exploration and advancement of critical minerals essential to modern industry. The company’s flagship asset, the Elk Creek Project in southeast Nebraska, hosts one of the largest known niobium resources in North America. NioCorp is working to secure permits and complete engineering studies to transition Elk Creek from exploration to production.

At Elk Creek, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium for the steel and aerospace sectors, scandium oxide for advanced aluminum alloys, and titanium dioxide for pigment and metal applications.

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