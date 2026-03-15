WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 84.5% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,496 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the February 12th total of 3,521 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTRFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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