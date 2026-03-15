WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Short Interest Up 84.5% in February

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,496 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the February 12th total of 3,521 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,418 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTR opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.

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Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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