iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1196 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.45. 16,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.86. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

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The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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