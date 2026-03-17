iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $74.72.

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The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals. PABU was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

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