iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1402 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The stock had a trading volume of 140,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,957. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $52.49 and a 12 month high of $74.72.
iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
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