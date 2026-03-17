Sarah Mussetter Sells 4,037 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mussetter sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $12,958.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,801 shares in the company, valued at $352,461.21. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance
Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,262. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $269.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.
Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.
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