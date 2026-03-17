Sarah Mussetter Sells 4,037 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mussetter sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $12,958.77. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,801 shares in the company, valued at $352,461.21. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Price Performance

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,262. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.22. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $269.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 182,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 503.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRGB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

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About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

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Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker RRGB, is a leading casual dining restaurant company headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company specializes in offering a diverse menu centered on gourmet burgers, bottomless steak fries, salads, sandwiches and a selection of alcoholic beverages. Red Robin operates restaurants under its flagship Red Robin® brand, serving guests through both dine-in and off-premises channels, including delivery and carry-out. The company also leverages technology and loyalty programs to enhance the guest experience and drive repeat visits.

Founded in 1969 in Seattle, Washington, Red Robin began as a small tavern before evolving into a family-friendly restaurant concept focused on premium burgers.

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