Steven Yi Sells 4,000 Shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $39,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,064,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,430,226.82. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Steven Yi sold 5,227 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $51,956.38.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Steven Yi sold 5,650 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $55,709.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $80,240.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Steven Yi sold 39,252 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $392,127.48.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Steven Yi sold 12,748 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $123,528.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $31,000.00.

On Thursday, February 19th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $29,160.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $28,640.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $31,960.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.68. 510,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.30. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The company had revenue of $291.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. MediaAlpha’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MAX. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 9,917.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting MediaAlpha

Here are the key news stories impacting MediaAlpha this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. MediaAlpha Receives Average Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Brokerage consensus remains constructive — coverage shows an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. MAX Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average (Zacks)

Technical setup improved — MAX recently cleared its 50-day moving average, indicating a short-term bullish trend that can attract momentum traders. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Eugene Nonko SEC Filing

Multiple small director sales by Eugene Nonko — several Form 4s show modest disposals (individual transactions worth a few thousand dollars each) that reduce his stake by fractions of a percent; likely routine rebalancing rather than a clear red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Steven Yi SEC Filing

Insider Steven Yi sold several thousand shares across two filings but retains a large position (3M+ shares); transactions are sizable in dollar terms but small as a percentage of his holdings. Negative Sentiment: CRO Keith Cramer sold 10,000 shares (~3.16% reduction of his holding) at about $9.89 — a larger insider sale that may be interpreted negatively by some investors and could add selling pressure or concern about insider sentiment. Keith Cramer SEC Filing

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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