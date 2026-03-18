Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Shares Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Free Report) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.73. 4,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 34,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Montero Mining and Exploration Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.64.

About Montero Mining and Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It holds a 100% interest in the Avispa CopperMolybdenum Project that covers an area of 459 square kilometers located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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