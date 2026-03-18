British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

Shares of British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 76 and last traded at GBX 76. Approximately 13 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 100,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50.

British Smaller Companies VCT Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £283.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.02.

About British Smaller Companies VCT

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX. It is an evergreen fund. It seeks to invest in firms that have business services, manufacturing, industrial, healthcare, software, Information Technology, telecommunications, retail and brands.

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