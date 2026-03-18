Cirata (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Shares Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Cirata PLC (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 7,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Cirata Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Cirata

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Cirata plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides Data Migrator, an automated solution that moves on-premises HDFS data, Hive metadata, local filesystem, or cloud data sources to any cloud or on-premises environment; and Data Migrator for Hadoop, a cloud migration solution that automates the seamless transfer of HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud. It also offers Access Control Plus, an access control solution, that enables project administrators to manage the complexity of complete and proper authentication (AuthN) and authorization (AuthZ) configuration file generation; and Gerrit MultiSite, a development team collaboration solution, which enables replication of Gerrit server and packaged in a simple to deploy and maintain format.

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