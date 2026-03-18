Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.48. 34,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 40,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.4850.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.40% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

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Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of inhibitors and stimulators of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC), an intracellular enzyme that plays a critical role in the regulation of vascular tone, cellular proliferation and inflammation. By targeting the nitric oxide (NO)–sGC–cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling pathway, Cyclerion aims to address a range of cardiometabolic, cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, praliciguat, is an oral sGC stimulator investigated for indications such as diabetic nephropathy, metabolic syndrome and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

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