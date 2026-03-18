Scotiabank Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Kinaxis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank analyst K. Krishnaratne now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share.

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KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$229.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$208.67.

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.0%

TSE KXS opened at C$135.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$117.22 and a one year high of C$212.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$164.58.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$189.95 million during the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.90%.

Kinaxis Company Profile

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Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

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