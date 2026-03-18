FedEx (FDX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.12 per share and revenue of $23.4436 billion for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $354.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $348.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.06. FedEx has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $392.86.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx News Summary

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on FedEx from $355.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stephens increased their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $479.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.19.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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