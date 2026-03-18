Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 940,021 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the February 12th total of 806,006 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,320 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zhihu Stock Performance

ZH stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Zhihu has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $271.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zhihu stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Zhihu in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZH

About Zhihu

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu is China’s leading online question-and-answer platform, providing a space where users can ask questions, share knowledge, and engage with content across science, technology, business, culture, and lifestyle. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Beijing, Zhihu has cultivated a community-driven environment that emphasizes credible, in-depth answers from experts, professionals, and enthusiasts.

The company’s core service revolves around its Q&A platform, enabling registered users to post questions and receive comprehensive responses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.