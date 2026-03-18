Short Interest in BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Increases By 15.0%

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 136,105 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the February 12th total of 118,345 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,846 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BV Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BVFL opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. BV Financial has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $167.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.44.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of BV Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, BV Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BV Financial news, Director Joseph S. Galli sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $29,445.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,914.79. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BV Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BV Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 95.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,350 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BV Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BV Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 84,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Beartown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BV Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,100,000. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

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