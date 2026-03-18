Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lifted by TrueWealth Financial Partners

TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.9% of TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TrueWealth Financial Partners’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $616.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $825.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $630.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.