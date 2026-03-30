First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS is RiverTree Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

RiverTree Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,563 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 5.4% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,810,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after buying an additional 214,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,877,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246,797 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,232,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,372,000 after buying an additional 129,380 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,011,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,375,000 after buying an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.37 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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