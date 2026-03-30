Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Increases By 23.2%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 804,382 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 26th total of 653,135 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,510 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 229.2 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGRNF opened at $4.30 on Monday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76.

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About Regis Resources

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Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) is an Australian-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and mining of gold deposits. The company’s principal asset is the Duketon Gold Project, located in the Leonora region of Western Australia, where it operates a number of open-pit and underground gold mines. Regis generates revenue through the production and sale of gold doré bars to regional and global refineries.

The Duketon Gold Project comprises several mining operations, including Garden Well, Rosemont and Moolart Well, all supported by an on-site processing plant and associated infrastructure.

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