Keystone Global Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH opened at $374.25 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $427.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.81. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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