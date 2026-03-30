iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Shares Sold by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 927,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,766,000 after acquiring an additional 896,644 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 517,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,371,000 after purchasing an additional 193,332 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 711,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,976,000 after purchasing an additional 187,155 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,986,000 after purchasing an additional 168,340 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 474.2% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,265,000 after buying an additional 124,622 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM opened at $235.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $171.51 and a 12-month high of $262.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.