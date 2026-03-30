Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,293,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,090,000 after acquiring an additional 635,369 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,432 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.46 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $150.35 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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