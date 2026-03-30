MOR Wealth Management LLC Takes $610,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

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Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $106.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $119.67. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $126.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1418 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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