RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 20,404 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,404 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,788,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,267,000 after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,915,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 400,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 48,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 325,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,705,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the period.

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First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $39.49 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform. HYLS was launched on Feb 27, 2013 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

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