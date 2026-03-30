PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Short Interest Update

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,583 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 26th total of 1,092 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. PT Semen Indonesia has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

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About PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

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PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is Indonesia’s first cement producer, founded in 1957 as NV Semen Gresik and later converted into a state-owned perseroan terbatas under the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises. The company operates as an integrated building materials group, manufacturing a diverse range of cement products, including ordinary Portland cement, composite cement and specialty cement grades designed for various construction applications.

Headquartered in Gresik, East Java, PT Semen Indonesia maintains production facilities across multiple regions in Indonesia.

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