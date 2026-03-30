RiverTree Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF $PWB

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,798,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $123.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $138.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.19.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.