Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV Shares Purchased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,461,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $22,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,238 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,215,000. Finally, Ashford Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 354.5% in the third quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC now owns 172,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 134,347 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $108.95 on Monday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.