Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF $REMX

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 630.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 602.3% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 212,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 182,497 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 163,753 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Finally, Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,911,000.

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VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Price Performance

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77. VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $32.36 and a 52 week high of $103.68.

VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

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