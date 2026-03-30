PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,488,553 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the February 26th total of 2,025,444 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,959.5 days.

PCCW Price Performance

PCWLF opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. PCCW has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

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About PCCW

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PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS: PCWLF) is a Hong Kong–based telecommunications and technology services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning fixed-line and mobile communications, broadband internet, and media content. Through its flagship subsidiary, HKT, PCCW operates Hong Kong’s largest fixed-line network and one of the territory’s leading broadband platforms. The company also offers mobile services under the CSL brand, serving both residential and enterprise customers across the region.

Beyond traditional telecom offerings, PCCW provides a range of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions, including cloud computing, cybersecurity, data centre services and IT consultancy.

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