Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 $UWM

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 1.38% of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 during the third quarter worth about $228,000.

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ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Stock Performance

Shares of UWM stock opened at $44.96 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $56.97. The company has a market cap of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.00.

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Cuts Dividend

ProShares Ultra Russell 2000 Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

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